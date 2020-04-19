Home

POWERED BY

Services
Betts & West Funeral Home
404 North Main Street
Nicholasville, KY 40356
(859) 885-4173
Resources
More Obituaries for Lynn Eary
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lynn Lewis Eary

Send Flowers
Lynn Lewis Eary Obituary
Lynn Eary, 54, of Galahad Drive, Lexington, died Tuesday, April 14, 2020. She was born on June 14, 1965 in Versailles to the late James Bond Lewis Jr. and Reata Brooks (William Edward) Buffin. She worked for Cardinal Hill Hospital as a billing clerk for 17 years. She is also survived by one son, Charles Jordan Eary, one daughter, Megan Elizabeth Eary, one brother, James Todd (Angela) Lewis, two step-siblings, Bruce (Rebecca) Buffin and Brandon (Jenny) Buffin. Private services will be held, Monday at Wilmore Cemetery with Pastor DeWayne Walker officiating. Betts & West Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers contributions are suggested to or Myotonic Dystrophy Foundation. Online guestbook available at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lynn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -