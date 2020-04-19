|
Lynn Eary, 54, of Galahad Drive, Lexington, died Tuesday, April 14, 2020. She was born on June 14, 1965 in Versailles to the late James Bond Lewis Jr. and Reata Brooks (William Edward) Buffin. She worked for Cardinal Hill Hospital as a billing clerk for 17 years. She is also survived by one son, Charles Jordan Eary, one daughter, Megan Elizabeth Eary, one brother, James Todd (Angela) Lewis, two step-siblings, Bruce (Rebecca) Buffin and Brandon (Jenny) Buffin. Private services will be held, Monday at Wilmore Cemetery with Pastor DeWayne Walker officiating. Betts & West Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers contributions are suggested to or Myotonic Dystrophy Foundation. Online guestbook available at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 19, 2020