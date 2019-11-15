|
|
65, passed away on Tuesday November 12, 2019 at her home in Lexington, Kentucky. She was born on August 6, 1954 in Falmouth, KY to Lorraine and Marvin Conrad. Lynn graduated from the University of Kentucky undergrad in 1976. She was a 4-H extension agent for several years before returning to the University of Kentucky College of Law and graduating in 1987. She was a respected lawyer in Lexington, having been a partner at Stites and Harbison before joining her husband Cliff’s firm, Stidham and Associates, in 2000. Lynn lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures. She loved to entertain and to prepare beautiful meals for her friends and family. She had more friends than most people have in several lifetimes. People were drawn to her generous and loving personality, and she maintained enduring friendships with people from all walks of life. Though Lynn had many professional and personal accomplishments, those who knew her would agree that her son, Luke, was her biggest source of pride and joy. She will be remembered for her loving and nurturing spirit, as well as her uncanny sense of when people needed advice or comfort. She is survived by her husband Cliff; son Luke as well as her brother, Steve Conrad, and sister, Denise Bobb. Funeral services will be held at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home on Harrodsburg Road at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 16. Following the burial service at Lexington Cemetery, there will be celebration of Lynn’s life at the Champion Trace golf course clubhouse from 5:00-8:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Kentucky 4-H Foundation.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 15, 2019