1/
Lynne Santen Lewis
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lynne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lynne Santen Lewis
April 1, 1937 - November 13, 2020
Lexington, Kentucky - 83 years old, passed away unexpectedly on November 13th 2020. She was the daughter of the late John B. and Gladys Santen of Paris, KY. Lynne was born on April 1st, 1937 in Paris KY. She is survived by her husband, Kenneth H. Lewis. They were married for 56 years. She is also survived by her daughters, Leigh (Michael) Oder, Christie (Lucas) Young and her grandsons Simon Rangel and Jacob Young. Lynne was very active in her church, Central Christian, in downtown Lexington. She was also active in the Central Baptist Cardiac Rehabilitation Program having made many friends in both places. She was predeceased by her siblings, Audrey, Joan and her brother David. Lynne attended Earlham College in Richmond Indiana and graduated from the University of Kentucky with a degree in home economics. She was also an excellent seamstress and designed clothes. An avid reader and lover of all animals, Lynne had numerous friends and will be missed by many. Lynne was cremated, and services will be announced at a later date. Suggested memorials, please send to the Lexington Humane Society and the Central Christian Church building fund.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Care Cremation
1014 EASTLAND DR
Lexington, KY 40505
859-388-9442
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lexington Herald-Leader

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved