Lynne Santen LewisApril 1, 1937 - November 13, 2020Lexington, Kentucky - 83 years old, passed away unexpectedly on November 13th 2020. She was the daughter of the late John B. and Gladys Santen of Paris, KY. Lynne was born on April 1st, 1937 in Paris KY. She is survived by her husband, Kenneth H. Lewis. They were married for 56 years. She is also survived by her daughters, Leigh (Michael) Oder, Christie (Lucas) Young and her grandsons Simon Rangel and Jacob Young. Lynne was very active in her church, Central Christian, in downtown Lexington. She was also active in the Central Baptist Cardiac Rehabilitation Program having made many friends in both places. She was predeceased by her siblings, Audrey, Joan and her brother David. Lynne attended Earlham College in Richmond Indiana and graduated from the University of Kentucky with a degree in home economics. She was also an excellent seamstress and designed clothes. An avid reader and lover of all animals, Lynne had numerous friends and will be missed by many. Lynne was cremated, and services will be announced at a later date. Suggested memorials, please send to the Lexington Humane Society and the Central Christian Church building fund.