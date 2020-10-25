BENFORD II Thomas M. , commonly known as Tom, passed away on his 67th birthday, Monday October 19, 2020 at Central Baptist Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky. Born in Akron, Ohio to the late Thomas Benford Sr. and Cora Dell (Thomas) Benford, Tom was a graduate of South High School in Akron. He then went on to The Ohio State University where he received his Bachelor Degree in electrical engineering, and would also meet his future wife, Carolyn. After college, in 1976, he moved to Lexington, Kentucky to work for IBM and in 1981 he married Carolyn Gray. During his time in Lexington, Tom earned his M.B.A. from Transylvania University and found his passions for owning real estate, working in the community, and working in the Church; where he found his love for the knowledge of GOD. Tom's love for GOD lead him to share his knowledge with anyone who was willing to listen, even writing books about what he had learned. ­­Tom was preceded in death by his mother Cora Dell Benford, his father Thomas Benford Sr., and two sisters: Gwendolyn (Benford) Campbell, and Frances Yvonne Benford. He leaves behind his much loved family: wife of 39 years, Carolyn (Gray) Benford, daughter Adrianne Dell Benford, son Thomas Benford III, two grandsons Tashawn and Tresean Benford, four brothers: Charles Benford, Ronald Benford, Timothy Benford, and Lester Hughes and a host of other loving family members. Wake Services will be held on Monday, October 26 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Unity Worship Center 1975 Haggard Court, Lexington, KY 40509.



