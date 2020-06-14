M. BuenMarshall Sr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share M.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BUEN Marshall M. Sr., 75, husband of Betty Allain Buen, died June 11, 2020 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center. Born Mar. 24, 1945 in Tacoma, WA, he was the son of the late Marcelo S. and Crisanta S. Buen. Mr. Buen served his country for 24 years and retired as a Master Sargent in the U.S. Air Force, and was of the Catholic faith. He had been employed as an HVAC Supervisor with the Fayette County Board of Education. Survivors other than his wife include a son, Marshall (Jennifer) Buen, Dayton, NV; daughter, Maria (Vincent) Laumaille, France; step-son, Tom (Amy) Morey, Nicholasville, KY; six grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; and two great grandchildren. Funeral services will be held 3 pm Sun., June 14 at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Rd. with visitation beginning at 1 pm Sun. until the service time. Burial of cremains with military honors will take place 2:30 pm on Tues., June 16 at Camp Nelson National Cemetery. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Salvation Army, 736 W. Main St., Lexington, KY 40508.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
463 East Main Street
Lexington, KY 40509
(859) 252-6767
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved