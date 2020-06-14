BUEN Marshall M. Sr., 75, husband of Betty Allain Buen, died June 11, 2020 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center. Born Mar. 24, 1945 in Tacoma, WA, he was the son of the late Marcelo S. and Crisanta S. Buen. Mr. Buen served his country for 24 years and retired as a Master Sargent in the U.S. Air Force, and was of the Catholic faith. He had been employed as an HVAC Supervisor with the Fayette County Board of Education. Survivors other than his wife include a son, Marshall (Jennifer) Buen, Dayton, NV; daughter, Maria (Vincent) Laumaille, France; step-son, Tom (Amy) Morey, Nicholasville, KY; six grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; and two great grandchildren. Funeral services will be held 3 pm Sun., June 14 at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Rd. with visitation beginning at 1 pm Sun. until the service time. Burial of cremains with military honors will take place 2:30 pm on Tues., June 16 at Camp Nelson National Cemetery. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Salvation Army, 736 W. Main St., Lexington, KY 40508.



