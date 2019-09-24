|
89, died on September 21st surrounded by her family. She was born in Johnstown, PA to Thomas P. and Carolyn Daley. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Andrew Coleman. She is also survived by her daughters, Kathy Gross (Frank), Andrea White (Hank) and Betsy Mullikin (Tom). She was dearly loved by grandchildren Carrie Roe (Phillip), Andrew Cropper, Nicholas, Christopher and Matthew (Kathryn) Gross, and Grace Mullikin, as well as great grandchildren, Dillon, Olivia and Hudson Roe. She was “Aunt Meam” to many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, siblings Ruth Catherwood, Patrick, Thomas and Kathleen Daley. She loved the UK Wildcats, hosting many parties over the years, playing cards and bunco. Clare was a volunteer at Hospice for many years. She was involved in the Sanders-Brown Center on Aging, donating her brain to further Alzheimer’s research. Visitation will be held at Christ the King Cathedral on Tuesday, September 24th from 5-7pm with a funeral mass officiated by Fr. Lawrence Hehman on Wednesday, September 25th at 12:00pm. A celebration of life to follow. A private burial will be held at Camp Nelson. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Hospice of the Bluegrass or Moveable Feast Lexington. Arrangements by Care Cremation.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sept. 24, 2019