Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for M. Hershey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

M. Edwin Hershey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
M. Edwin Hershey Obituary
66, husband of Phyllis Keys died on Mon., July 29, 2019 in Lexington, KY. He was born on Dec. 12, 1952 in Lexington, KY to the late Mack and Mary Hershey. Edwin was a member of Porter Memorial Baptist Church and retired as an Engineer for the LFUCG. Other than his wife Phyllis he is survived by one son, Mark (Missy) Hershey, Tollesboro, KY; one daughter, Erin (Rob) Serrate, Lexington, KY; ten grandchildren; two sisters, Faith Kutnicki, Carrollton, KY and Julie Hershey, Lexington, KY. No services are planned at this time. clarklegacycenter.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of M.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.