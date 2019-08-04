|
66, husband of Phyllis Keys died on Mon., July 29, 2019 in Lexington, KY. He was born on Dec. 12, 1952 in Lexington, KY to the late Mack and Mary Hershey. Edwin was a member of Porter Memorial Baptist Church and retired as an Engineer for the LFUCG. Other than his wife Phyllis he is survived by one son, Mark (Missy) Hershey, Tollesboro, KY; one daughter, Erin (Rob) Serrate, Lexington, KY; ten grandchildren; two sisters, Faith Kutnicki, Carrollton, KY and Julie Hershey, Lexington, KY. No services are planned at this time. clarklegacycenter.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 4, 2019