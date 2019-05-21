Services Jones-Preston Funeral Home - Paintsville 807 South Mayo Trail Paintsville , KY 41240 (606) 789-3501 Resources More Obituaries for Mabel Scott Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Mabel Scott

Obituary Flowers -Funeral: 11:00 a.m. Thursday, May 23rd, 2019 in the Riceville New Bethel Free Will Baptist Church, Swamp Branch, Kentucky -Visitation: 2:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 22nd, 2019 and 9:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, May 23rd, 2019 at Riceville New Bethel Free Will Baptist Church, Swamp Branch, Kentucky -Burial: Scott Family Cemetery, Asa Creek, Kentucky Mabel Virginia Williams Scott, age 96, of Asa Creek, passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019 at Mt. Manor of Paintsville. Mabel was born July 5, 1922 in Johnson County, Kentucky, daughter of the late Ransom B. and Grace Dotson Williams. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Winfer Scott; four brothers, Orville B. Williams, Kenneth R. Williams, Bobby Joe Williams, and Paul Edward Williams; one sister, Mary Ann Williams, one grandchild, Tina Louise Scott; and one son in law, Loyd Sonny Childers. Mabel is survived by five sons, Thomas (Theresa) Scott of Prestonsburg, Kentucky, Curtis (Dorthy) Scott of Lancaster, Kentucky, Ronald Lee (Susan) Scott of Conover, Ohio, Joseph Winfer (Karen) Scott of Leander, Kentucky, Johnnie Edward (Barbara) Scott of Oil Springs, Kentucky; four daughters, Margret Ellen Blair of Paintsville, Kentucky, Carrie Helen (Steve) Barnhill of Shreveport, Louisiana; Becky Lou Childers of Sidney, Ohio, and Betty Sue Scott of Sidney, Ohio; four brothers, Jack Williams, Richard Williams, Billy Williams, all of Ohio; three sisters, Walletta Ward of Oil Springs, Kentucky, Sue Green and Linda Lou Snelling both of New Port News, Virginia, twenty-four grandchildren, thirty-one great grandchildren; numerous great-great grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted 11:00 a.m. Thursday, May 23rd, 2019 in the Riceville-New Bethel Free Will Baptist Church with Joe Scott and Jim Price officiating. Burial will follow in the Scott Family Cemetery, Asa Creek, Kentucky. Friends may visit the Riceville-New Bethel Free Will Baptist Church from 2:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 22nd, 2019 and 9:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, May 23rd, 2019. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are requested to Riceville-New Bethel Free Will Baptist Church by contacting Jones-Preston Funeral Home at 606-789-3501. Every child that came to her house, went away with a new friend, a new mamaw, Mamaw Scott. Married to her husband at age 16, she was never idle. She had dinner, breakfast, supper to fix, mouths to feed, a husband to get off to the hardship of the East Kentucky coal mines, clothes to wash, for years on a washboard over a kettle of scolding water, eventually graduating to electricity and a ringer type washer. There were quilts to make, fires to build when the water buckets were frozen solid enough that you could lift the whole bucket by the dipper frozen inside it, so that when her family got up, the house would be as warm as possible and breakfast would be on the table for mouths to feed, children, grandchildren and so on and any neighbor or passer by that stopped by was always encouraged to eat a meal and have a cup of coffee. To the children, it was always the cake and candy drawer and if they couldn't find it, she would point the direction. Through her life was hard, she loved life and those she met along the way. In 1960, at a meeting in the home of Paris Fairchild, she truly found the love of her life the day that the Lord Jesus Christ saved her soul and gave her eternal life. Though the last several months have been challenging to her mentally, when asked the questions, "Do you love the Lord?", there would be no hesitation, her reply would be, "Yes, I do, I couldn't make it without Him!" She is now healed with her soul and spirit now present with the Lord, never to be sick again. Our loss is truly heaven's gain. Jones-Preston Funeral Home is both Honored and Privileged to be Entrusted with all funeral arrangements for Mrs. Mabel Virginia Williams Scott. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 21, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.