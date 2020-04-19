|
CHILDERS MacFarland was born on May 17, 1980. Mac's soul left this earth on March 23, 2020. Mac was born and raised in Lexington where he attended Cassidy, Morton and Henry Clay. While formal education was not his forte, Mac was very bright, a truth not lost on anyone. He was a hard worker, artistic and prolific. Mac's intelligence, wit and charm made a mark on the world around him so great that without him, it may never again seem real to those who love him. Mac is survived by his wife, Kimberly, and his daughters, Lucy and Sophia. Mac also is survived by his parents, Judith Downing Potts (stepfather, John) and Masten Childers II. Mac's older brother, Masten III (Dingus), and his younger sisters, Judy Cornwell (Graham), Jamie Florence (Mitch) and Havana Childers, all survive him. He leaves behind aunts and uncles as well as nieces and nephews, many of whom will only know their uncle through legendary tales and tears. Mac was an extraordinary force who is gone much too soon. Mac Childers lived and loved, and he was loved more deeply than he can maybe only now understand. Rest in peace, Macadoodle. Due to COVID-19, a celebration of Mac's life will be postponed. Please no flowers.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 19, 2020