Macie (Cadle) Wheeler, 82, of Steger, IL, was born December 3, 1936 and went to be with the Lord on June 3, 2019. She was preceded in death by the love of her life, William Ralph Wheeler, daughters Donna Ballew and Cheryl Price and grandson Adam Wheeler. Macie is survived by children Brenda (Jimmy) Wheeler, Sandy Timm, Diana (Don) Szymborski, Patti (Larry) Sprague and Bill (Kristy) Wheeler. Macie had 22 grandchildren and many great grandchildren. Macie will be laid to rest on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at 11:00 am with a graveside service at Castle Cemetery in Blaine, Kentucky with Brother Daniel Castle officiating. The procession will leave Young Funeral Home at 10:00 AM. Young Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Ms. Wheeler.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on June 6, 2019
