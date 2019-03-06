CRADDOCK Mack, 78, served as pastor of Dallasburg Baptist Church in Wheatley, KY, from 1980 to 1985. He pastored at David's Fork Baptist Church in Lexington, KY, from 1985 to 2006. Upon retiring from the ministry, he worked at the University of Kentucky from 2006 to 2016. Mack was well loved by all who knew him and now rests in the comfort of the Savior, whom he served. He is survived by his wife, Geraldine Craddock; two children, Christina Elizabeth Craddock Sienicki (Staus) and Michael Paul Craddock (Rachel Ann); four Grandchildren, Ezra, Asher, Caleb, Lydia; and a niece, Nancy Seawell Sanders. A Celebration of Life will be held at 12:00 p.m., Sat., March 9th, at David's Fork Baptist Church, 3245 N. Cleveland Rd., Lexington, KY 40516. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the service time on Sat. at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family request contributions are made to the Sander's Brown Center for Aging, 101 Sanders-Brown Building, 800 S. Limestone Street, Lexington, KY 40536. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary