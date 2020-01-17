|
Mr. Mack Eddie Tolliver of Noblesville, Indiana, formerly of Burkesville, Kentucky, passed away Monday, January 13, 2020, at his residence in Noblesville, Indiana, having attained the age of 89 years, 7 months, and 12 days. He was born in Whitesburg, Kentucky on Sunday, June 1, 1930, the son of Edward Tolliver, and Louise (Combs) Holbrook. He attended Church of Our Lord Jesus Christ, and was a forklift operator for Ford Motor Company. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Ruby Virginia (Coop) Tolliver, whom he wed Wednesday, January 7, 1953, brothers, Donald Holbrook and Morris Holbrook, and sister, Juanita Shepherd. He is survived by his children, Sandra (and Gary) Scalf of Noblesville, Indiana, and Joe Randy (and Keely) Tolliver of Noblesville, Indiana, brothers, Paul Holbrook of Andersonville, Tennessee, Carlos Holbrook of Slemp, Kentucky, Ernest Holbrook of Hurst, Texas, Cordell Holbrook of Andersonville, Tennessee, Sisters, LaDona Sparkman of Andersonville, Tennessee, and Betty Sue Creech of Andersonville, Tennessee, grandchildren, Nathaniel Scalf, Andrea Scalf, Jeremiah Tolliver, Jessica Barnes, great-grandchildren, Victoria Scalf, Isaiah Scalf, Lucy Scalf, Ren Tolliver, Ruby Tolliver, Toby Barnes, Aliyah Barnes. The funeral service will be conducted on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 12 noon CST in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky with Sister Sandra Pace officiating. Burial will be in the Bow School House Cemetery in Burkesville, Kentucky. The family will receive friends after 10:00 am CST, until the funeral hour Saturday. Norris-New Funeral Home is honored to be in charge of all the arrangements.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jan. 17, 2020