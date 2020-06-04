Mackenzie Jane-Mae McClenahan
Mackenzie Jane-Mae McClenahan, 2 months old, daughter of Lacy Kay Taylor, died Monday, June 1, 2020 at her home. She was born on March 8, 2020 in Lexington, Kentucky. Survivors include a brother, Christian Taylor, a sister, Kaylee Taylor, maternal grandmother, Beverly Rangel and Maternal great grandparents Jimmy and Becky Whitaker and Coleman Taylor. She is also survived by a loving aunt Adriana “Dadoo” Rangel. Services will be 1:00 PM, Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Betts & West Funeral Home with Bro. Leonard Fitch officiating. Interment will in Maple Grove Cemetery. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com


Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jun. 4, 2020.
