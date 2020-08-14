On August 10, 2020, we lost a father, a Dada, and a best friend. Our father, Dr. Madar Bux, passed away peacefully after a long, hard fought battle with Congestive Heart Failure. Born on April 1, 1936 in Burhanpur, India, Dr. Madar, Bux, or Buxy as many called him, graduated from Jabulpur Medical College in India and after working in Barnsley, England for 13 years, he came to the US and worked at the University of Louisville for 5 years. In 1977 he finally moved to Danville with his beautiful wife of 36 years, Dr. Shakeela P. Bux and 2 children, Anjum and Aneela Bux. He was a pioneer in the field of Anesthesiology, being the first to offer labor epidurals at Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center. He also started the first pain clinic in Danville and was instrumental in developing the Central Kentucky Ambulatory Surgery Center. In addition to his medical achievements he had a passion for real estate and developed many properties in and around Danville. Just a few of his business ventures over the years included several Video Palace store locations throughout Kentucky, the Danville Convention Center, and founding Heritage Community Bank. Most recently he developed the property for Danville Cinemas 8, Melton's Deli, Town and Country Veterinarians, and Southland Christian Church. In his spare time, he enjoyed cooking, watching Fox News and spending time with his beloved grandchildren. Our dad had a huge impact on the medical community and the city of Danville. We will always remember his kindness, his sense of humor, dedication to his profession and contributions to the medical community. He will be greatly missed but his legacy will live on through the ones he has left behind: his two children, Dr. Anjum Bux and Aneela Bux, three grandchildren Sophie, Noah and Zane; daughter-in-law, Dr. Faezah Bux and two sisters, Fatima and Sayida in Burhanpur, India. Dr. Madar was laid to rest in Bellevue Cemetery on August 11, 2020 where he joined our mom. A special thank you to Stith Funeral Home for all the funeral arrangements. We would like to also extend a very special thank you to all the physicians who took care of him and kept him comfortable and active during his last few years of life including Dr. Hussam Hamdalla, Dr. Mohammad Shahzad and Dr. Tariq Muhammad. In lieu of sending flowers, please send donations to the Ephraim McDowell Heart & Vascular Institute, 217 South Third Street, Danville, KY 40422. Also, if anyone has any stories about our dad, please share them with us. Please send any comments and stories to ABux1500@gmail.com



