|
|
|
Madeline Renfro Curry, 86, widow of Paul Dedrick Curry, passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Ephriam McDowell Hospital in Danville, Kentucky. She was born in Madison County, Kentucky on June 6, 1933 to the late Wilbert and Laura Lee Dennis Renfro. She was a member of Mt. Beulah United Methodist Church. Madeline survived by five children, Ronnie Lane (Emma) Curry, Donna Sue (John) Cobb, Paul Allen (Julia) Curry, Gregory Lee (Cindi) Curry, Pamela Kaye (William) Woods, 12 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her siblings, William Ray Renfro, Wilbert Alvin Renfro and Mary Katherine Daugherty. Funeral services will be 1:00 PM, Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Betts and West Funeral Home with Pastor Patrick Wallace officiating. Visitation will be Tuesday, February 25, 2020 from 4:00PM-8:00PM, at Betts and West Funeral Home. Burial will immediately follow at Maple Grove Cemetery. Casket bearers will be Paul Ray Curry, Rusty Cobb, Neal Cobb, Alexander Cobb, Clint Cobb, Brandon Montgomery, Nicholas Curry and Dillon Curry. Honorary bearers will be Colin Montgomery, Randy Smith, Paul Hendrix, Trevor King and Jean Ashcraft. Online guestbook can be viewed at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 25, 2020