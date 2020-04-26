Home

Madge Frances Hutchinson

Madge Frances Hutchinson Obituary
Madge Frances Hutchinson, 89 and widow of John William Hutchinson, Sr. passed away April 23, 2020. She was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church. She is survived by her five children, Gene (Jeanne), John (Donna), and Michael David (Cheryl) Hutchinson, Pamela Ann (Robert) Marsh, and Patrick Kevin Hutchinson; 7 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren. All services private. In lieu of flowers, donations to the charity of one’s choice. www.milwardfuneral.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 26, 2020
