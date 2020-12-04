1/1
Madilyn Taylor Grisham
2000 - 2020
Madilyn Grisham
August 12, 2000 - November 29, 2020
Lexington, Kentucky - Grisham, Madilyn Taylor, 20, daughter of Kristina (Mike Haulk) Grisham and Kevin Michaux, passed away Sun., Nov. 29, 2020. Madilyn was born in Lexington, Aug. 12, 2000. She was a 2018 graduate of Lafayette High School; was a junior at the University of Kentucky; and worked at Healthy Way of Lex. Along with her parents she is survived by her brothers, Mason Michaux and Dalton Combs; grandparents, Patricia Michaux, Ron (Kay) Michaux, and Kim and Joey Carson; aunt, Katrina Grisham; and a cousin Tristan Stone. Family services are private. Kerr Brothers – Harrodsburg Road are handling arrangements.



Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Dec. 4, 2020.
