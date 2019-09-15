Home

ELDRIDGE Madison Carlisle, 27, passed away on Saturday, August 31, 2019. Born in Lexington, her memory will live on by her father Randall Eldridge, mother Margaret Tracye Cooper, and step mother Karen Eldridge. Proceeded in death by her grandparents Jenny & Richard Cooper and Jack Eldridge, Kathryn Sherman. Also, she will be missed by her extended family Jenifer and Morgan Miller and Michael and Beth Eldridge. Madison's compassionate spirit will be remembered by all who knew her. She showed endless love and support towards others. Madison was known to always have a smile on her face and it could be said that she never met a stranger. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. at Lexington Cemetery Mausoleum. In lieu of flower, the family asks that you consider a donation to the Hope Center, P.O. Box 6 Lexington, KY 40588
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sept. 15, 2019
