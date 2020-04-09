|
Madonna Bernadette Gamble Chancellor, 73, wife of Ray Douglas Chancellor, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020 at St. Joseph East Hospital in Lexington. She was born on January 1, 1947 in Shelby, Ohio to the late James W. and Rita H. Gosser Gamble. She was a graduate of Our Lady of the Elms High School in Akron, Ohio and received a Bachelor’s Degree from St. Mary of the Springs, Columbus, Ohio and a Master’s Degree in Microbiology from the University of Kentucky. She was a professor at St. Catherine College in Springfield, Kentucky, and served as a volunteer director of Prep and CCD program at St. Leo Catholic Church. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her brother, James Gamble, Jr., sister, Mary Rita Gamble, father-in-law and mother-in-law, Roy and Norma Viola Chancellor, and grandchild, Riley Chancellor. Madonna will be loving remembered by her husband of over 50 years, Ray Douglas Chancellor, children, Robert (Camile) Chancellor, Grand Junction, CO, Ryan (Dawn) Chancellor, Versailles, Raphael Chancellor, Versailles, grandchildren, Olivia, Beth-Ryan, Daniel-Ryan, Ariel-Renee Chancellor, brother, Lawrence Gamble, Bucyrus, OH, sisters, Kay O’Brien, Columbus, OH, and Paula (Sam) Goodman, Bethlehem, OH. Memorial Services will be held at a later date. Please visit Madonna’s tribute wall to leave messages of condolence and to share memories at www.BlackburnandWard.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 9, 2020