Maggie Lucas

88 of Mt. Vernon, passed from this life on Friday, September 4, 2020 at Rockcastle Regional Hospital. Funeral services for Ms. Lucas will be conducted Tuesday, September 8 at 1:00 PM at the Dowell & Martin Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Shannon Franklin. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery. Friends may call at Dowell & Martin Funeral Home after 11:00 AM Tuesday. We respectfully ask that you please wear a facial covering and practice social distancing while visiting the funeral home. Capacity restrictions remain in effect. Please visit www.DowellMartin.com
or Dowell & Martin Funeral Home’s Facebook page to view Ms. Lucas’ complete obituary.