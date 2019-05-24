Home

BARTLE FUNERAL HOME INC - Liberty
142 KY Hwy 49 P.O. Box 238
Liberty, KY 42539-0238
(606) 787-6211
Maggie Joce Overstreet age 95, of Lexington, KY passed away on Sunday May 19th, 2019 at the U.K. Hospital. She was born in Liberty, KY on December 22nd, 1923 a daughter of the late George Chester Cain and Ortha Austin Cain. Maggie was the widow of Paul Wesley Overstreet. Survivors include: One Son: John W. (Gwenda) Overstreet of Ocala, FL, Two Daughters: Janet Woodrum of Elizabethtown, KY and Brenda (Marshall) Richards of Lexington, KY, Six Grandchildren and Fifteen Great Grandchildren. Preceding her in death besides her parents and spouse was Two Daughters: Nellie Fay Overstreet and Shirley Marie Overstreet. Cremation Rites were honored by Bartle Funeral Home with private burial in the Salem Cemetery.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 24, 2019
