Magnolia “Maggie” Jackson, 69, wife of Samuel Jackson, Jr. passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020 at St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington. Born December 13, 1950 in Midway, Kentucky she was the daughter of the late Georgia Mae Long and stepdaughter of the late Taylor Long. Magnolia was a 1969 graduate of Woodford County High School. Magnolia worked for 32 years at Texas Instrument where she was a quality QC inspector, operator, and supervisor on the third shift. She was a very active member of Saint Matthew A.M.E. Church in Midway, she served on the usher board and missionary facility. In addition to her mother and stepfather she was also preceded in death by her sister, Cecila Mae Long. Magnolia will be lovingly remembered by her adoring husband, Samuel Jackson, Jr., Versailles, sons, William Lee Robertson, Versailles, Robert Earl Robertson, Jr., Frankfort, grandchildren, Jeston Howard, Hailee Mae Robertson, aunt, Helen Washington, sisters-in-law, Francis Johnson, Virginia Howard, and best friends, Pat Winkfield and Wah Wah Riddeu. Visitation will be held from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm on Friday, February 14, 2020 at St. Matthew A.M.E. Church, Midway. Funeral Services will begin at 1:00 pm following the visitation. Interment will be at Midway Cemetery. Guestbook online at www.BlackburnandWard.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 13, 2020