MITCHELL Maj. John Michael, 77, husband of Carol A. Bonta Mitchell, died Mar. 11, 2020 at Baptist Health Lexington. Born Feb. 20, 1943 in Lexington, KY, he was the son of the late John William and Cora Yates Mitchell. Major Mitchell served in the U.S. Marine Corp and was a graduate of Henry Clay High School and Eastern Kentucky University. He was a law enforcement officer and retired as a Major with the Lexington Metro Police Department. Following retirement, he was employed as a Fayette County Bailiff and worked with the Fayette County Sheriff's Department. Survivors other than his wife include six children: son, Edwin (Carla) Hankla, Danville, KY, Leslie Hankla, Lexington, KY, Tammy (Ken) Hargrave, Lilburn, GA, Melissa Clatos, Frankfort, KY and Michelle (David) Paul, Georgetown, KY; seven grandchildren, Jordan, Alex, Tyler, Katie, Lilly, Breanna and Adison; and one brother, Jim Castano, Nicholasville, KY. Funeral services will be held 2:30 pm Mon., Mar. 16 at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Rd. by Bro. John Parker. Burial will follow in Lexington Cemetery. Visitation will be 12:30 2:30 pm Mon. Memorial contributions are suggested to the F.O.P., 1097 Duval St., Lexington, KY 40515.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 15, 2020