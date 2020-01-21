|
Majoria “Joy” Green, 89, wife of Norman Glen Green, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Taylor Manor Nursing Home. She was born on October 1, 1930 in Bath County, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Henry and Maude Hatfield Goldey. Joy was a 1948 graduate of Versailles High School and retired as Vice President of Community Trust Bank (formerly Woodford Bank & Trust) where she was employed for 40 years. She was a faithful member of Versailles Baptist Church. Joy loved traveling and camping as well as being an avid golfer winning many Women’s Tournament titles, she was a founding member of Woodford Hills Country Club. In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by her brothers, Albert Goldey, Merl Goldey, Bernard Goldey, sisters-in-law, Laura Ray Goldey, Patsy Green, and brother-in-law, Donnie Green. Joy will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 67 years, Norman Green, Versailles, daughter, Cheryl Green (Mark) Spellman, Versailles, sister, Vernia (Charles) Lathrem, Versailles, brother, Roy (Beverly) Goldey, Cynthiana, grandsons, Brian (Carrie) Spellman, Versailles, Brandon (April) Spellman, Lexington, great-grandchildren, Katherine Spellman, Andrew Spellman, Hayden Spellman, Avery Spellman, Grady Spellman, sisters-in-law, Mary Elizabeth Goldey, Versailles, Jean Goldey, Versailles, brother-in-law, Fred Wayne (Mae) Green, Versailles and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Blackburn & Ward Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be conducted at 1:00 pm on Thursday, January 23, 2020 also at Blackburn & Ward Funeral Home, Dr. Michael Cabell officiating. Interment will follow the service at Versailles Cemetery. Memorial contributions are suggested to Versailles Baptist Church Building or Memorial Fund, 125 E. Green Street, Versailles, KY 40383. Condolences may be expressed online at www.BlackburnandWard.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jan. 21, 2020