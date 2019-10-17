|
|
McGREGOR Malcolm B., 88, husband of Anne died Oct. 14, 2019 with his family by his side. He is also survived by brother Alfred McGregor (Marty-d), daughters Anne Dora Hart (Silas) and Helen Graham (Dick). He was preceded in death by sister Mildred Lopez, daughter Evelyn Moulton (Woodie) and son Douglas McGregor (Andrea). He is also survived by 12 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, nephews, nieces and a dog named Eli. Served 4 years Naval Service. Graduated from UK, BS in Electrical Engineering. Played clarinet in UK marching band. Instrumental in church where he sang in the choir his entire life. He loved bagpipes. He will be missed by his church and community. He was a loving and dedicated husband, father, brother, grandfather and uncle. SVC on Sat at 10:30 am, Central Christian Church, reception to follow. Donation and additional information at www.milwardfuneral.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 17, 2019