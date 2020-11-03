81, died 10/30/20. Born in Mumbai (Bombay) India, Manny came to the USA in 1964 to continue his education and received his PHD in Organic Chemistry at UK. He began woodworking as a hobby and later started his own business because he had trouble getting the tools he wanted. His store, Manny's Woodworker's Place, served the carvers, turners and other woodcrafters in KY. He traveled throughout the US going to woodworking shows where everyone knew Manny and came to the shows to meet the woodworking "Rock Star". Manny's began a presence on the web that added to his unique woodworking business and connected him with woodworkers all over the world. He is survived by his wife, Sharon, his children Jim and Asha, and Jim's family, wife Jill and sons, Samuel and Bennet and his cat ShuShu and family members in India. In lieu of gifts and flowers for the family, please send a donation to The Working Cat Project that places feral cats into safe barns that otherwise would not have a home. www.workingcatprojectky.org