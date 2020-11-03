1/1
Manvendra (Manny) Shambhu
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Manvendra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
81, died 10/30/20. Born in Mumbai (Bombay) India, Manny came to the USA in 1964 to continue his education and received his PHD in Organic Chemistry at UK. He began woodworking as a hobby and later started his own business because he had trouble getting the tools he wanted. His store, Manny's Woodworker's Place, served the carvers, turners and other woodcrafters in KY. He traveled throughout the US going to woodworking shows where everyone knew Manny and came to the shows to meet the woodworking "Rock Star". Manny's began a presence on the web that added to his unique woodworking business and connected him with woodworkers all over the world. He is survived by his wife, Sharon, his children Jim and Asha, and Jim's family, wife Jill and sons, Samuel and Bennet and his cat ShuShu and family members in India. In lieu of gifts and flowers for the family, please send a donation to The Working Cat Project that places feral cats into safe barns that otherwise would not have a home. www.workingcatprojectky.org


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lexington Herald-Leader

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved