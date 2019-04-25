|
|
|
55, died Wednesday, April 24, 2019. Funeral service will be held at 1:00pm on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at St John A.M.E. Church on Clinton St. Pastor Jermaine Wilson will officiate. Entombment will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Eastern Star Mizpah service will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at St John A.M.E. Church on Clinton St. Visitation will be held from 11:30am until the time of service on Saturday at the church. Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Rd is in charge of arrangements. www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 25, 2019
