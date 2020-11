Marcelle Bellefleur RiddellJune 26, 1949 - November 11, 2020Lexington, Kentucky - A petite woman with a huge heart. 71, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister, died November 11 peacefully in her bed after suffering from multiple illnesses for a very long time. She was born June 26, 1949 in Van Buren, Maine to her late Canadian parents, Antheme Bellefleur and Jeanna Permentiers. She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Joe Riddell, her son, Joshua (Sarah Lund), her grandson, Jack (soon another - Sam), sisters, Hugette (late Gerald) and Mimi Gagnon (Roger), brother, Denis Bellefleur (Therese), nephews, Luc Gagnon and Pierre Gagnon (Sheila) and niece, Danie Gagnon (Jason Sonier). Memorial contributions may be made to the Woodford Humane Society.