McELLISTREM Dr. Marcus T. II, 93, passed in peace Fri., June 14, 2019. Marcus was born April 19, 1926 to the late Marcus T. and Loretta (Simard) McEllistrem in Saint Paul, MN. Dr. McEllistrem was the loving husband to Eleanor DeMeuse McEllistrem for nearly 62 years. He was a father to six children, MaryAnn, Marcus III (m. Laurel McEllistrem), Mary Rebecca, Mary Joan (m. Hirotada Fukushige), Mary Catherine and Mary Deborah. Grandfather to Madeline Schmiedeknecht, Marcus McEllistrem IV, Michael McEllistrem, Grace McEllistrem, Perla McEllistrem, Ana Fukushige, Gabrielle Vonder Embse, Sean McEllistrem and Carlos Fukushige. Further survived by two brothers, two sisters, nieces, nephews, University of Kentucky students/colleagues and friends. In addition to his parents, Dr. McEllistrem was preceded in death by his sister Joan McEllistrem, and son in law, Mark Vonder Embse. Dr. McEllistrem was a Professor of Physics from 1957 to 1994, an Emeritus Professor from 1994-2008, andan Arts and Sciences Distinguished Professor Emeritus from 2008-2019 at the University of Kentucky where he led the design and construction of the Van de Graaff accelerator laboratory. He was awarded over 50 years of research funding from the National Science Foundation andDepartment of Energy.In 2013, he was inducted into the UK Arts & Science Hall of Fame.He was a member of the Newman Center Foundation for many years and a member of the choir at Christ the King Cathedral. Family will receive friends for visitation on Friday, June 21 st from 5:00 pm 8:00 pm at Milward Southland located at 391 Southland Dr. Mass will begin at 10:00 am the following day at Cathedral of Christ the King, 299 Colony Blvd. In lieu of flowers,the family offers the option to make contributions to the Marcus T. McEllistrem Summer Fellowship Fund at the University of Kentucky.The fund supports students needing support in any area of graduate study in physics.Contributions can be made at "https://uky.networkforgood.com/causes/6136-marcus-t-mcellistrem-summer-fellowship-fund" or mailed to McEllistrem Summer Fellowship Fund, UK Gift Receiving, 210 Malabu Dr., Suite 200, Lexington, KY 40502. To share a remembrance of Dr. McEllistrem or offer condolences to his family, please visit milwardfuneral.com