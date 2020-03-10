Home

POWERED BY

Services
Young Funeral Home - Louisa
201 W Main Street
Louisa, KY 41230
(606) 638-4521
Resources
More Obituaries for Marda McCormick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marda McCormick

Send Flowers
Marda McCormick Obituary
Marda McCormick, 54, of Louisa, KY went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Marda was born April 19, 1966 in Ashland, KY to the late John and Janet (Holbrook) McCormick. Marda was a graduate of Morehead State University. Survivors include her brothers Jon McCormick an Kelly Von McCormick; nieces and nephews Sarah McCormick, Jon McCormick, Kayla McCormick, and Kari McCormick; and a multitude of great nieces and nephews. Private services will be conducted by the family. Young Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Ms. McCormick and her family.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -