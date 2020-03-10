|
Marda McCormick, 54, of Louisa, KY went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Marda was born April 19, 1966 in Ashland, KY to the late John and Janet (Holbrook) McCormick. Marda was a graduate of Morehead State University. Survivors include her brothers Jon McCormick an Kelly Von McCormick; nieces and nephews Sarah McCormick, Jon McCormick, Kayla McCormick, and Kari McCormick; and a multitude of great nieces and nephews. Private services will be conducted by the family. Young Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Ms. McCormick and her family.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 10, 2020