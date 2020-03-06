|
|
BENNETT Margaret Ann Rupert, 84, died Tuesday, March 3rd. She was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel H. Bennett. She loved music, history, and the arts. Her passion for Kentucky Artisans led her to open a gift shop, "A Touch of Kentucky." She also created a visitor guide for Lexington, "The Best of Lexington." She was a member of Good Shepherd Episcopal Church where she served on the Altar Guild. Most of all she was a loving and proud mother of children: Alexandra Bennett of Columbia, TN, Chris Bennett of Lexington, and Kathryn (Ted) Bennett Trainor of Columbia, TN; and grandchildren Margaret, Jake, Ben, and Knox Trainor of Columbia, TN. Also surviving is her sister Kathryn Rupert Gentry, nephew Gregory Rupert Wylie, and cousin Cindy (Tom) Clark. Visitation will be held Saturday, March 7th from 1-2pm at Good Shepherd Episcopal Church with the funeral immediately following at 2pm. Memorials may be made to the Church of the Good Shepherd Music Fund: 553 E. Main Street Lexington, KY 40508.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 6, 2020