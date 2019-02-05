Resources More Obituaries for Margaret Bordas Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Margaret Bordas

Obituary Flowers Margaret Anne Gainer Bordas, 92, wife of James G. Bordas, passed away on Saturday, February 2, 2019. She was born in Tanner, West Virginia, on January 24, 1927, to the late Francis and Mildred Bell Gainer. Mrs. Bordas was a longtime resident of Winchester and member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. She later moved to Cape Canaveral, Florida in 1997 and was a member of Our Savior Catholic Church. In addition to her loving husband of almost 75 years, survivors include seven children, James G. (Linda) Bordas, Jr., Lori Bordas (daughter-in-law), E. Michael (Cathy) Bordas, John F. (Marsha) Bordas, Mark G. (Sue) Bordas, Suellen B. (Rick) Spruill, Thomas G. Bordas and Aimee B. Giddings; 17 grandchildren, Jamie (Stacey) Bordas, Benjamin (Kim) Bordas, Andrew (Kennington) Bordas, Matthew (Karen) Bordas, Joshua (Jessica) Bordas, Ashley (Chris) Smith, Lindsay (John) Flynn, Brett (Britney) Bordas, Jay (Meredith) Bordas, Alison Bordas, Meredith (Nathan) Heppler, Meaghan Spruill, Joe Bordas, Will Bordas, Morghan (Alex) Pangraze and Taylor (Jordan) Counts; and 34 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings; Carolyn B. Gainer and Richard F. Gainer; five children, including three infant sons and two sons, Joseph P. Bordas and Richard W. Bordas; and grandson, Sean Bordas. Services will be at 1:00PM, Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 248 South Main Street, Winchester, KY 40391 by Father Frank Brawner. Scobee Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Burial will be in Winchester Cemetery. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Visitation will be Wednesday from 11:00AM until time of service at 1:00PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to , 1500 College Way, Lexington, KY 40502 and/or , 2808 Palumbo Dr. #205, Lexington, KY 40509. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 5, 2019