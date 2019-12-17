|
Margaret McKinney Combs, age 74, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 16, 2019 at her home. She was the wife for 37 years of the late Archie B. Combs. She was the daughter of the late Dewy McKinney Sr. and Mary Belle Gumm McKinney of Owsley County, Kentucky, and was born April 9, 1945. Margaret was a member of Northside Christian Church and a member of the Rising Star #115, Order of the Eastern Star in Georgetown, Kentucky. She enjoyed fishing. Margaret is survived by her three children: Brenda (Darren) Wilson, Charlene (Mark) Dillow and James (Debra) Combs; five grandchildren: Westley Wilson, Megan Wilson, Austin Dillow, Cody Dillow and Leslie Combs; and four great grandchildren: Blake Wilson, Camden Dillow, Parker Dillow and Hunter Dillow. She is also survived by her siblings, Flossie Peters of Booneville, Kentucky, Juanita Combs of Frankfort, Kentucky and Eugene McKinney of Frankfort, Kentucky. She was preceded in death by eight brothers and three sisters. Visitation for family and friends will be Wednesday, December 18, 2019 from 5 to 8 at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home. Funeral services will be 1pm, Thursday, December 19, 2019 at the funeral home with Minister Mark Webb officiating. Burial will follow the service at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens with Westley Wilson, Austin Dillow, Cody Dillow, Edward Combs, Mark Dillow and Darren Wilson serving as pallbearers. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Dec. 17, 2019