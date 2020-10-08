1/
Margaret Dianne Peters
Margaret Dianne Peters, 72, wife of Paul Peters, passed away Wednesday, October 07, 2020. Born in Harrodsburg she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Laura Breeding. She is survived by her husband, Paul, one son, Christopher Sean (Robin) Featheringill; step-daughter, Monica Sue Peters, grandchildren, Rachel Reed Hudson, and Natalie Jean Scolf; brother, Norman Kelly (Margaret) Breeding; and sister-in-law, Marilyn Gayle Breeding. She was preceded in death by her brother, Thomas Henry Breeding. A private graveside service will be held in the Lexington Cemetery. Kerr Bros – Main St. in charge of arrangements.


Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 8, 2020.
