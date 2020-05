Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Margaret's life story with friends and family

Share Margaret's life story with friends and family

94, widow of Donald Lee Williams, died Mon. Service 11 AM Sat. College Hill United Methodist Church. This service will be Live-streamed www.cpcfh.coom. Walk through visitation 5-8 PM Fri. at the church. Social distancing guidelines will be observed. Combs, Parsons & Collins Funeral Home in charge.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store