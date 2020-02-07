|
|
|
Margaret Evelyn Houp Evans age 60 of Handys Bend Road in Wilmore, went to her heavenly home on February 5, 2020. She was born in Harrodsburg, Kentucky on September 6, 1959 to the late James Thomas Houp and Gena Mae Gribbin Houp. She was an employee of Thomson Hood Veterans Center for 21 years where she loved her job, the residents her co-workers. Margaret loved serving and praising her Lord Jesus Christ. She loved her family unconditionally her children, grandchildren, her sister and her church family. She will be greatly missed. Survivors include two children, Alma Elizabeth Williams (Paul Franklin) and Judith Evelyn Russell and her husband Tommy, grandchildren, Jamie and Nikky Shelton, Alex Williams, Kalub, Liliana and Bentley Russell and a sister, Carolyn “Susie” Houp and her husband Bradley, several nieces, nephews whom she loved with all her heart. Services will be 12:00 noon Monday, February 10, 2020 at Betts & West Funeral Home with Pastor Joshua Willoughby officiating. Burial will be in Bluegrass Memorial Gardens. Bearers will be Tommy Russell, Jacob Houp, Tommy Dunaway, Ray Whitaker, Craig Whitaker and Mark Kerby. Honorary Bearers will be Paul Franklin, Danny Shyrock, Kalub Russell, Alex Williams, Bentley Russell and Joshua Houp. Visitation will be 4:30 PM until 8:00 PM, Sunday at Betts & West Funeral Home. Online guestbook www,BettsandWestfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 7, 2020