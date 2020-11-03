age 74, of Thealka, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Hazard ARH, Hazard, Kentucky. Margaret was born February 2, 1946 in Johnson County, Kentucky, daughter of the late Milton "Milt" Ratliff and Grace Collins Ratliff. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by one grandson, Jeremy Runyon. She is survived by one daughter, Debra Lynn Stapleton of Thealka, Kentucky; one grandson, Tanner Carroll of Georgetown, Kentucky; nephew, Freddie Ratliff of Berea, Kentucky; family friends, Jim & Sara Daniels of Paintsville, Kentucky; and Garland Fitch. Funeral services will be conducted 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 3, 2020 in the Jones-Preston Funeral Chapel with burial to follow at Highland Memorial Park, Staffordsville, Kentucky. Friends may visit the Jones-Preston Funeral Home from 12:00 Noon until 8:00 p.m. Monday, November 2, 2020 and 9:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Jones-Preston Funeral Home is both Honored and Privileged to be Entrusted with all funeral arrangements for Ms. Margaret Ann Ratliff Fitch



