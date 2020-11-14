Margaret Floyd
August 27, 2020
Lexington, Kentucky - Margaret C. Floyd of Lexington KY passed away peacefully at her home August 27, 2020.
She was preceded in death by parents, Sherman Conatser and Lucille Cox, and husbands Marion C. Feeback and John B. Floyd, Jr, MD.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Michael and Emily Feeback, grandson Ian Feeback and Angel Perriello, and Emily's mother Eva Miller. She is also survived by her companion Walter Abbott and his son and daughter-in-law, Joel Abbott and Vivienne Caccamo.
In accordance with her wishes, Margaret's last days on earth were spent at home with her immediate family. A private memorial service and internment followed her death.
With thanksgiving for her life, Margaret is remembered as a woman of strength and courage. "I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith."
Memorial gifts are suggested to Bluegrass Care Navigators / Hospice 2312 Alexandria Drive, Lexington KY; Episcopal Church of Our Savior Garden Ministry, 2323 Lexington Rd, Richmond KY or a charity of your choice
.