|
|
69, passed away on Thursday, November 28, 2019 at Baptist Health- Richmond. Margaret was born on October 8, 1950 in Richmond, and was the daughter of John Wilson Brandenburg and Mildred Estes Brandenburg. She was a retired bank teller and was a member of First Christian Church. Survivors include: her daughter, Melony Lane; her mother, Mildred Brandenburg, of Richmond; one brother, Mike Brandenburg (Jennifer), of Richmond; four nieces, Lindsey Wiley (Casey), Katie Stallons (Cody), and Bobbi Brandenburg, all of Richmond, and Megan Parker (Geoff), of Lexington; one nephew, Jack Brandenburg (Trista), of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL; seven great nieces and nephews; beloved aunt and uncle, Janie and Jim Judy, of Lexington; and Jerad Richardson, whom she thought of as a grandson. She was preceded in death by her father, John Wilson Brandenburg, and one brother, John Brandenburg, Jr. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Oldham, Roberts & Powell Funeral Home, with Rev. Mark Condrey officiating. Burial will follow in the Richmond Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service on Tuesday. The family would like to thank her caregivers, Cecelia Ashcraft, Brittany Jordan, Shirley Lowe, and Patty Hobbs, whose companionship and friendship she cherished, and the staff of Telford Terrace. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are suggested to either First Christian Church, P.O. Box 216, Richmond, KY 40476, or McCready- Telford Foundation, 300 Stocker Drive, Richmond, KY 40475. To express condolences, visit our website at www.orpfh.com .
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 30, 2019