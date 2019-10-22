|
95, passed away Oct. 19, 2019, in Lexington, Ky. Margaret was born June 24, 1924 in Adrian, Michigan to the late Albert and Laura Hilts. A 40 year member of St Peter Parish, she worked at Miami of Ohio University as an Administrative Assistant for 10 years. As the Secretary for Sts Peter and Paul School, her passion for children was a 20 year labor of love. She was an avid reader and traveled to Hawaii with her daughters and had a great love of family and Church. She was preceded in death by her husband of fifty years W J (Bill) Hetzel, her brother, and sister. She is survived by her children Allan (Terri), Mary Ann Chase (Larry), Barbara, and Dennis (Charlotte); sister-in-law Lois Weakland; six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. Visitation will be Wednesday 5-8 PM at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home - Harrodsburg Rd. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday 9 AM at St. Peter Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Bluegrass Memorial Gardens.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 22, 2019