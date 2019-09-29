Home

Margaret Hightower

Margaret Hightower Obituary
HIGHTOWER Margaret F. Mitchell, 71, of Lexington went home on Sept. 23, 2019. Born to the late Roy and Mattie (Cayson) Mitchell on Sept. 30, 1947. Widow of Wayman Hightower Sr. She was preceded in death by a son, Daryl Hightower, 2 sisters and 2 brothers. She is survived by her children Terri, Wayman Jr., Sherri (Hughes) and Shelia Hightower, 6 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Visitation 11-12p Wed. Oct 2nd, funeral service 12pm all at Smith &Smith Funerl Home
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sept. 29, 2019
