Margaret Jane Moore born May 22, 1924 in Cleveland, OH, died at home peacefully in her sleep July 27. She served as a registered nurse during World War II at Valley Forge Hospital, PA where she met and married Dr. Andrew Moore in 1946. They moved to Lexington in 1952. She raised five sons who will miss her dearly. She was preceded in death by her husband Dr. Andrew Moore Sr., parents Hugo Reimholz, Hazel (Tappe) Reimholz and brother Jack (Doris) Reimholz. She was long time member of Christ the King Parrish, Lexington, KY. She is survived by her five sons, Dr. Sherwood Moore (Trisha), Dr. Andrew Moore (Kitty), Dr. Michael Moore (Diana), Christopher Moore (Debbie) and Dr. David Moore (Karen); grandsons, Woody, Andrew Moore, McKay Moore (Cayla), Dr. Evan Moore (Lilly), Christopher Moore (Tifani) and Harper: granddaughters, Greta (Peter), Ann Moore and Maggie Moore, Kirsten Bergmann (Nick) Hanna, Cecilia Hill (Joe); great-grandchildren, Lee, Shelby, Mary Barber, Lilly Grace, Paxton, Wyatt, Gavin and Peyton. The family wishes to extend their grateful thanks to all her wonderful and loving friends who kept her occupied and to all who attended to her care. A private mass will be held at Christ the King Cathedral on Wednesday. Burial will be in the Lexington Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Surgery on Sunday, 1549 Harrodsburg Rd., Lexington, KY 40504, Baby Health Service and Christ the King Cathedral or a charity of your choice
.