SADIEVILLE- Margaret Lee Chaney Williams, Widow of Hubert L. Williams passed away on May 9, 2019. She was born on November 15, 1943 in South Irvine, KY to the late Archie and Stella Chaney. Margaret is survived by her children, Anthony Williams (Liana), and Catherina Sammons (Darren); three brothers, Edmon, Sam, and Johnny Chaney; one sister, Martha Gay; and her grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 PM Monday, May 13, 2019 at Hillcrest Memorial Park, Lexington, KY Visitation will be from 12:00-1:00 PM Monday at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Main Street.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 11, 2019