Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
463 East Main Street
Lexington, KY 40509
(859) 252-6767
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Lee Chaney Williams

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Margaret Lee Chaney Williams Obituary
SADIEVILLE- Margaret Lee Chaney Williams, Widow of Hubert L. Williams passed away on May 9, 2019. She was born on November 15, 1943 in South Irvine, KY to the late Archie and Stella Chaney. Margaret is survived by her children, Anthony Williams (Liana), and Catherina Sammons (Darren); three brothers, Edmon, Sam, and Johnny Chaney; one sister, Martha Gay; and her grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 PM Monday, May 13, 2019 at Hillcrest Memorial Park, Lexington, KY Visitation will be from 12:00-1:00 PM Monday at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Main Street.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now