Margaret Lillian Kmeck
(96) of Lexington, daughter of the late William Grant Quillen and Lillie Minion Quillen, passed away on April 26, 2020. Margaret was preceded in death by Nicholas, her loving husband of 69 years. He was a WWII Veteran who spent 3.5 years in the Army Corps. She was also predeceased by a beloved daughter; Mary Katherine Costanzo (Lexington), her two sisters; Elsie Binion (Lexington) and Maurine Brooks (Indiana), and brother William F. Quillen (Nicholasville). In her last years, Margaret held unspeakable confidence with the prospect of joining her husband, friends and relatives that had gone on before her. She spent her last days with the love of her nieces, Donna Carroll, and a special team of caregivers. A memorial service will be held at a later date at Southern Hills United Methodist Church to celebrate her life. Donations will be gratefully accepted in her honor at Southern Hills United Methodist Church.


Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 6, 2020.
