Mrs. Margaret Lois (Polston) Jones, age 72, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019, in Wayne County, Kentucky. She was the daughter of Rube Adam and Florene Polston. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Larry Edward "Hoggie" Jones, her siblings, Uthal Polston Graham, Ruth Polston Cole, James Matador Polston, Anita Polston Dowell, a niece, Judy Polston Nelson, and a nephew, Turk Polston. Mrs. Margaret Lois Jones is survived by her children, Joni (and Mike) Roberts of Albany, Kentucky, her siblings Flonnie Polston Tapley, Bell Jones, and Paulette Polston all of Albany, Kentucky, special friends, Tommie Ann Roberts and Nancy Hancock of Monticello, Kentucky, her grandchildren, Ben and Chance Roberts, and many other relatives and friends. The funeral service for Mrs. Margaret Lois Jones will be conducted at 2 p.m. (CST) Monday, July 22, 2019 in the Chapel of Campbell-New Funeral Home with Brother Tommy Ryan Hensley officiating. The family will receive friends after 5:00 p.m. (CST) on Sunday. Burial will follow in the Craig Cemetery in Clinton County, Kentucky. Campbell-New Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky is honored to be in charge of arrangements. Online Condolences at www.campbell-new.com. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on July 21, 2019