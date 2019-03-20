Resources More Obituaries for Margaret Lyle Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Margaret Lyle

Obituary Flowers Margaret Lyle, 64, passed away on Monday, March 11th, 2019 at her home in Midway, Kentucky. She was born in Versailles, Kentucky on April 17th, 1954, the daughter of the late Margaret Carmichael Woolums and Dan Dudley Gravitt. Margaret attended Centre College and the University of Kentucky. Margaret was a talented musician and historian. Margaret, known by many as "The Celtic Lark", was an international star in the world of folk music. She was a devoted friend, sister and aunt who will be missed by many. She was preceded in death by a rainbow bridge of animals. Margaret will be lovingly remembered by her sisters, Anna, Dana, Deanna and Darla; and numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Memorial Services will be held at 3:00 pm on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Lady Oscar, 197 S. Main Street, Versailles, KY, 40383. Please bring your singing voices and musical instruments. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Woodford Humane Society, PO Box 44, Versailles, Kentucky, 40383. Guestbook is available at www.BlackburnandWard.com Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 20, 2019