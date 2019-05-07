Margaret Marie Thompson McKenzie, age 42 of Louisa, KY; passed away Saturday, May 4th, 2019 at U.K. Health Care in Lexington, KY. She was born November 29th, 1976 in Lawrence County, KY. She is preceded in death by her father, Arthur Grady Thompson also one sister, Dianna Katherine Thompson. Surviving is her mother, Dianna McCoy Thompson, two sons, Hunter McCloud and Garrett McCloud both of Stambaugh, KY, two daughters, Deanna McKenzie of Lowmansville, KY and Sera McCloud of Stambaugh, KY; one sister, Linda Fairchild and husband Roger of Lowmansville, KY; along with four grandchildren, Zoey, Ryker, Londyn and Karmyn. Funeral services will be conducted 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 7th, 2019 in the Jones-Preston Funeral Chapel with Jimmy VanHoose officiating. Burial to follow in the Thompson Cemetery on Charley, Lawrence County, Kentucky. Friends may visit the Jones-Preston Funeral Home from 1:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Monday, May 6th, and from 9:00 a.m. until time of service at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 7th, 2019. Jones-Preston Funeral Home is both Honored and Privileged to be Entrusted with all funeral arrangements for Mrs. Margaret Thompson McKenzie. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 7, 2019