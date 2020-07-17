1/2
Margaret Rue Dougherty
DOUGHERTY Margaret Rue, 95, widow of Ed Doughtery, died on July 15, 2020 at her residence. She was born on March 12, 1925 in Lexington, KY to the late Kenneth and Mattie Rue. Margaret was a member of Epworth Methodist Church and was married to Ed Doughtery for 50 years. She is survived by her children, Ken (Janis) Dougherty and Elaine (John) Cleveland; grandchildren, Kimberly, Edward, Andrea, Jeffrey and Michael; and great grandchildren, Joyanna, Noel, Luke and Juliet. Services will be 1:00 Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Road by Brother Charlie Delaney. Burial to follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Saturday from 11:00 until the service. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Hosparus Health of Southern Indiana, Ashland Terrace, or Shriner's Children's Hospital.

Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
(859) 223-3140
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
