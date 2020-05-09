Margaret Singer Kerr
age 98, formerly of Paris, went to Heaven on May 7, 2020, at her home due to natural causes. She is survived by her daughter, P.J. Kerr. A memorial service to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Bluegrass Hospice Care, 1733 Harrodsburg Road, Lexington, Kentucky 40504 or Central Baptist Church, 829 High Street, Paris, Kentucky 40361. www.hintonturner.com

Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
May 9, 2020
PJ- your mom was truly a class act and such a sweet soul. I will be thinking of you during this very hard time. Im here for you anytime. ❤
Christina Hager
Friend
