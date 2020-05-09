age 98, formerly of Paris, went to Heaven on May 7, 2020, at her home due to natural causes. She is survived by her daughter, P.J. Kerr. A memorial service to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Bluegrass Hospice Care, 1733 Harrodsburg Road, Lexington, Kentucky 40504 or Central Baptist Church, 829 High Street, Paris, Kentucky 40361. www.hintonturner.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 9, 2020.