STARSINIC Margaret, 75, wife of the late Donald E. Starsinic, died on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. She was born in Dodge City, KS on February 26, 1945 the daughter of Helen Cain and the late Harvey D. Bradley. She received a Bachelor's degree in statistics from the University of Kentucky. After retiring with Don, they moved to Lexington where Margaret was active in NARFE and the Stonewall Community Association, and was a member of Rosemont Baptist Church. She will be missed by all who knew her. She was committed to her family as a devoted daughter, wife and mother, and leaves to cherish her memory her son, Michael Starsinic of Bowie, MD; and her mother, Helen Cain Bradley of Lexington. Memorial contributions may be given to NARFE-Alzheimer's Research. Please make checks payable NARFE-Alzheimer's Research and mail to Phyllis Tackett, 976 Fredericksburg Rd., Lexington, KY 40504. Service will be private with a public memorial to be held in the future. To share a remembrance of Margaret or offer condolences to her family, please visit www.milwardfuneral.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 22, 2020